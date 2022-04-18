DALLAS (KDAF) — “From the desk of oklama, For For immediate release.” On Twitter, music superstar Kendrick Lamar quote tweeted a tweet stating that he had “officially retired” with a link to the site, oklama.com.

Once you click on the site you’ll find two folders, one titled ‘nu thoughts’ and the other blacked out. That folder contained quite the message to Lamar’s millions of fans.

The cool website folder contained a document stating, “The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA: Album: “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” Release date: 5/13/2022. All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only. Appreciate Your Patience.”

That’s right folks, get ready because, on May 13, Lamar will be dropping his new album, Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers.

Kendrick Lamar