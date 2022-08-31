Kayden Muller-Janssen talked about being the daughter of professional horse trainers and shared details about all her family pets.

Kayden also talked about being on the Disney Channel and being part of “The Villains of Valley View.” She shared that she grew up watching the Disney Channel and that is feels insane that she now gets to be part of the Disney family.

Kayden also talked about her upcoming music and her new song “Crave,” and gave an acapella performance of the song.

You can listen to Kayden’s music wherever you get your music, and her EP album drops Oct. 21.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 29, 2022.