Katie Lowes talked about filming “Inventing Anna” and what it was like to work with Julia Garner. She also shared details on her new family sitcom “How We Roll.” She shared how fun it was to film the series and said it is great to make people laugh.

“How We Roll” airs at 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays on CBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 4, 2022.