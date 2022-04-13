Judy Gold talked about her dear late friend Gilbert Gottfried, Season 5 of “Better Things” and her newest venture with Netflix.

“Better Things” airs at 10 p.m. on Monday nights on FX. You can stream the episodes the next day on Hulu.

Listen to Judy’s podcast “Kill Me Now” wherever you get your podcasts.

You can see her perform at “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” at 7 p.m. on May 6 at the Elysian theater in Echo Park. Tickets are available now at NetflixIsaJokeFest.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 13, 2022.