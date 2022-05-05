Josh Groban talked about his new podcast “The Miranda Obsession,” which is based on the true story of Hollywood enigma Miranda Grosvenor. He talked about being the voice of Billy Joel and shared that Billy Joel reached out to tell him more about the story. He also shared details about his upcoming concert at The Greek.

“The Miranda Obsession” is available now on Audible.

Tickets for Josh’s show at The Greek on August 2 are available at JoshGroban.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 4, 2022.