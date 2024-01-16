The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your dancing boots on! The Houston Rodeo has announced their entertainment lineup for 2024, which runs from Feb. 27 to March 17.

Blake Shelton will kick off opening night of the Houston Rodeo in NRG Stadium. Other performers include the Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, 50 Cent, Luke Bryan, and more.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to bring such a wide range of musical genres to the RODEOHOUSTON stage,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “We’re welcoming 10 new entertainers who will make their debut on the star stage, as well as many fan-favorites from a variety of genres from our country roots, to EDM and hip-hop.”

To see the full lineup of performers, go here.

Tickets go on sale in two waves on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets for Feb. 27 – March 7 performances will go on sale at 10 a.m., while tickets for March 8 – 17 performances will go on sale at 2 p.m. Their website notes that the online waiting rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for Wave 1 and 1:30 p.m. for Wave 2. Customers in the waiting room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. but a place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

Tickets start at $25. For more information on tickets, go here.