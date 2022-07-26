Johnny Sibilly is an advocate and has been standing up and speaking out for the LGBTQ+ community for quite sometime now and he has branched off to do more projects that align with his passions and that includes telling their stories.

Sibilly has gone on to star in FX’s “Pose,” the Prime Time Emmy Award winning show “Hacks” featuring Jean Smart and he has now come out in the reboot of “Queer as Folk.” He stated that if he never had to play a “straight character” again, he would be okay with that.

Johnny came from a military background family but he always knew from a young age that this is where he would end up. He stated that coming from his type of background that he would like to tell the story of the military queer person and the “don’t ask, don’t tell” type of stories to bring to light.

Johnny wants to keep the importance of these stories and history alive of the LGBTQ+ because “If you don’t advocate for yourself, who will?” said Sibilly.

He also touched on being on the set of “Hacks” and that Jean Smart was just lovely to work with, it was a fun atmosphere to work in and be apart of. He does have hopes for being asked to comeback for the third season.

Johnny stated that every time he steps on set “it is a dream come true.”

You can watch “Queer as Folk” streaming on Peacock now and “Hacks” is available on HBO Max.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 26, 2022.