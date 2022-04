Jacob Scipio talked about “Pieces of Her” and his most recent film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” He shared details about working alongside Nicholas Cage, who plays a version of himself, Nick Cage, in the movie.

“Pieces of Her” is streaming now on Netflix.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” hits theaters this Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 11, 2022.