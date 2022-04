Kristen Hensley and Jen Smedley of “I Mom So Hard” talked about their upcoming ventures.

The mom duo are on their 3rd national tour called “the Get Away” tour and they have launched their own wine “Accomplice.”

They will be at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks tonight, and the City National Grove of Anaheim tomorrow night. For tickets, visit imomsohard.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 22, 2022.