DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to barbecue, the Lone Star State is king. Sure, there are other states across the U.S. that stake their claim as the best, but none really have a statewide presence that Texas does.

That’s why Hulu’s award-winning series BBQuest continues its journey to take viewers beyond the pit, from ranches to restaurants and dive deep into the Texas barbecue. The series follows four themes of Texas barbecue:

Legacy and tradition

Creativity and innovation

Texas trailblazers

Family and community

Pictured are BBQuest Season 3 co-hosts Kelsey Pribilski and Jess Pryles. Photo provided by Beef Loving Texans.

“Since launching BBQuest four years ago, it’s truly remarkable to see how much has changed, and yet stayed the same, when it comes to Texas barbecue and that’s exactly what you see in Season 3’s “Beyond the Pit,” Rachel Chou, Texas Beef Council’s director of consumer marketing, said. “There has been so much exciting innovation around cooking methods and international flavors, while there’s still a huge dedication to long-held recipes and smoking techniques.”

Here’s a quick description of the award-winning series:

“Barbecue enthusiast and native Texan Kelsey Pribilski is on a quest to find secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas. This new original series by Beef Loving Texans follows Kelsey on her search for these undiscovered, off-menu options. With the help of some renowned chefs and prominent pitmasters, there’s no telling what might be found along the way.” Hulu’s BBQuest