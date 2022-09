DALLAS (KDAF) — Tonight is the biggest night of the year in television: The Emmy Awards! The 74th annual award show is airing on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. hosted by Kenan Thompson.

This year’s nominees are some heavy hitters including Ted Lasso, What We Do in the Shadows, Abbott Elementary and Stranger Things.

If you are wanting to join in on all the fun, you can watch the awards on NBC at 7 p.m. If you don’t have cable, but you do have Peacock, the awards will be streaming on Peacock as well!