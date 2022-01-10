DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to take a break from your daily doomscrolling, here is something else you can do to pass the time: Wordle.

The game taking the internet by storm is not something you would expect with titles like Call of Duty tackling the online gaming market, rather this word game is much simpler.

Here’s how to play

Wordle is a game in which you have six chances to guess a five-letter word. With each guess, you are given clues to help you with your next guess. Any letter that is highlighted in gray is a letter that is not in the word. Any letter that is highlighted in yellow is a letter that is in the word but not in the correct spot. Any letter that is highlighted in green is a letter that is in the word and is in the correct spot.

Simple enough, right? Every day Wordle generates a new word and a new chance to see if you can guess the correct word. I tried out the game for myself and was able to get the correct word in three tries (not to brag).

Click here to try out the game yourself!