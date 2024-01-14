DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s award season! The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards were on Sunday, Jan. 14, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler. Oppenheimer led film categories with eight wins, including Best Picture, while The Bear and Beef led in the TV categories, coming away with four wins each.

For the full list of nominees, go here.

Here are the winners from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards:

Best Young Actor/Actress: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Animated Feature: Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Maria Bello, Beef

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Steven Yeun, Beef

Seeher Award: America Ferrera

Best Song: “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Original Screenplay: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Best Comedy: Barbie

Best Acting Ensemble: Oppenheimer

Career Achievement Award: Harrison Ford

Best Movie Made for Television: Quiz Lady

Best Animated Series: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Foreign Language Series: Lupin

Best Comedy Special: John Mulaney: Baby J

Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Editing: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Best Visual Effects: Oppenheimer

Best Hair and Make-up: Barbie

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Limited Series: Beef

Best Actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Picture: Oppenheimer