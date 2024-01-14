DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s award season! The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards were on Sunday, Jan. 14, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler. Oppenheimer led film categories with eight wins, including Best Picture, while The Bear and Beef led in the TV categories, coming away with four wins each.
For the full list of nominees, go here.
Here are the winners from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards:
Best Young Actor/Actress: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best Animated Feature: Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Maria Bello, Beef
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Steven Yeun, Beef
Seeher Award: America Ferrera
Best Song: “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Original Screenplay: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Best Comedy: Barbie
Best Acting Ensemble: Oppenheimer
Career Achievement Award: Harrison Ford
Best Movie Made for Television: Quiz Lady
Best Animated Series: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Best Foreign Language Series: Lupin
Best Comedy Special: John Mulaney: Baby J
Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Comedy Series: The Bear
Best Editing: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Best Visual Effects: Oppenheimer
Best Hair and Make-up: Barbie
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Limited Series: Beef
Best Actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Picture: Oppenheimer