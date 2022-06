Director Hannah Marks and actors John Cho and Mia Isaac talked about their new movie “Don’t Make Me Go.” Hannah shared how she related to the story and what made her want to turn it into a movie. John and Mia also shared what they liked about their characters and what it was like to play a father-daughter duo on screen.

“Don’t Make Me Go” comes out exclusively on Prime Video on July 15.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 28, 2022.