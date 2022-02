Graham Sibley talked about what it was like to play Abraham Lincoln in the History Channel docuseries “Abraham Lincoln.” He also shared that people often tell him he has a resemblance to Lincoln.

The 3-night docuseries event airs on The History Channel beginning this Sunday… February 20th… 21st… and 22nd… at 8 p.m.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.