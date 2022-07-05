DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have been on the internet in the past week, you have seen the absolute strangle-hold the newest Minions movie has had on popular culture.

For those who don’t want to see The Minions: The Rise of Gru, there are still plenty of options for you to enjoy including a new Marvel movie. Here’s what’s showing in North Texas this weekend, beginning July 7:

Thor: Love and Thunder

From director Taika Waititi comes the fourth Thor film starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

In this film, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.

Official Competition

Starring Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Oscar Martinez, this film is about a wealthy businessman that hires a famous filmmaker to help make a smash hit film.

Elvis

This buzzy biopic shows the life of Elvis Presley from his childhood to his relationship with his manager Tom Parker.

Top Gun: Maverick

A sequel to the 1986 hit Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick comes back to Pete Mitchell after he has accomplished more than 30 years in service.

The Black Phone

If you’re in the horror mood, The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke may be the movie for you. Based on a short story from the son of Stephen King, a 13-year-old boy is kidnapped and locked in a basement with only a disconnected phone.

Jurassic World Dominion

The final installment in the Jurassic World series, this dinosaur-filled blockbuster puts you in a world where humans and dinosaurs must coexist.

Lightyear

From Pixar, Lightyear tells the story of Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. After being stranded on an unfamiliar planet, Buzz Lightyear must find a way to get home.

