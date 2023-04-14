DALLAS(KDAF)—A show where you won’t stop laughing.

Fun on the Run got a chance to speak with Dulcé Sloan who is the host of the CW’s The Great American Show.

CW’s said, “Each episode pitches six stand-up comedians into a celebration of wisecracks and one-liners where the rounds go quickly, but the laughter never lets up”.

The show was created by the executive producers of the legendary show ‘ Whose Line is It Anyways’. This new show is not like any other show, it’s all about silly answers and having a good time.

If you want to watch the show, make sure to visit CWtv.com or catch it on Fridays at 8:30 pm on CW33.