DALLAS (KDAF) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks is getting into the documentary world, with a new documentary series America’s National Parks.

The Nat Geo series is an immersive deep dive into the grandeur and beauty of the treasured landscapes that make up our collective national jewels.

The series takes viewers across the most famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the wonder and diversity of the country.

From the lush valley floors of Yosemite to the fiery, constantly erupting volcanoes of Hawai’i, these wild open spaces are home to amazing animal inhabitants, from some of the biggest bears on the planet to some of its toughest newts.

Garth Brooks is an executive producer of the show and the show’s narrator. He joined CW33 to talk about the show and his previous Arlington concert this past summer.