Gail Simmons talked about her new show “The Good Dish” and said she absolutely loves it. She also talked about recently filming “Top Chef” in Houston, Texas, and all the different foods she tried while she was there.

The new season of “Top Chef” airs at 8 p.m. on Thursdays on Bravo.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 4, 2022.