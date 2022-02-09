DALLAS (KDAF) — Sometimes the best medicine life can bring someone is a healthy laugh. Maybe Wordle was feeling whimsical and comedic with its Wednesday solution.

You know the drill, grey, yellow and green boxes are on top of mind for players of the daily word puzzle game. Let’s go ahead and cut right to the chase and bring you some hints for Wordle 235.

Hints below

It’s funny, isn’t it? Comedy is one of the true wonders of the world and Wordle gets it. What did the two vowels say to the three consonants? Let’s make a word together (cue drum punchline). But seriously, there’s no Es or As in this word, but there is an m in the middle. You’ll figure it out, happy guessing.