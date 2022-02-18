DALLAS (KDAF) — If you can avoid a wrench with a sudden quick movement you can avoid a ball with a sudden quick movement, that’s how it goes right? Anyways, Wordle is trending yet again and players are seeing win streaks get hit with a gym-class favorite ball to the face and fall on Friday.

Hop in a specific automobile company’s truck and think real hard while guessing Wordle 244 if you haven’t already seen your win streak end.

Below will be some helpful hints if you haven’t already gotten the word from the hints within the text above, happy guessing.

Hints below

It sometimes is the simplest of things missed while guessing the five-letter word solutions in six tries to fill your game with yellow and grey boxes instead of the hard-sought after green ones. Double consonants play into the Friday solution along with two vowels so don’t get too caught up with trying to get funky with it. It’s okay to be an average Joe because you never know when you can take down a purple cobra.