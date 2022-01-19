DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, rapper Mac Miller would have turned 30 years old. Malcolm James McCormick was born on Jan. 19, 1992, and died on September 7, 2018. In remembrance of his life, people are taking to social media to give their thoughts on the rapper.

MTV’s official Twitter page shared a video of an interview with Mac Miller from 2011 with the caption, “Today, on his birthday, we remember the life and legacy of Mac Miller.”

In the video, the rapper said the following:

“You know, those are my two favorite things – being in the studio creating music. That’s why I do what I do. When it comes down to it, the reason I am a musician is because I have a passion for making music, so the studio is like my home. I would never choose to be anywhere more than I would love to be in the studio, But the stage is, like, an ultimate escape and release of anything ’cause it doesn’t matter what has happened to me that day, it doesn’t matter what I have to do late, it doesn’t matter anything, but it’s like that hour or however long I want to be onstage, is just, like, me and the crowd and whatever I want to happen can happen. – Mac Miller in an interview with MTV back in 2011.

Music platform Spotify has also shared a tweet in memory of Miller, saying, “Today we honor the birthday of Mac Miller, a true talent to the hip-hop scene. Long live Mac.”

