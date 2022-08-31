Ernie Hudson talked about “Ghostbusters” and the reboot “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” He talked about the possibility of being in the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” sequel that was recently announced. He also shared details about his newest show, “The Family Business.” He talked about his character and the role he has in the show, and said that he is able to get in character by “being an actor on purpose.”

Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” premieres on Sept. 1 on BET+, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 29, 2022.