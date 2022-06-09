Erica Durance touched on her first big as role Lois Lane on The CW series,”Smallville.” She explained how Margot Kidder was her favorite Lois Lane and a big inspiration for her. She also shared the moment she got to meet Margot.

Durance has done Hallmark movie’s before but none like this. She is in the new film “Color My World with Love” and she jumped at the opportunity to work on this movie that took a different perspective on love.

In the movie she is a helicopter mom to her daughter Kendall, who has down syndrome and she is trying to deal with her daughter growing up and experiencing life and love all on her own.

“Color My World with Love” premieres Sunday, June 12, at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

