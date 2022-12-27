Kelly Jenrette garnered her Emmy nomination for her guest role in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and now she stars in The CW hit series “All American: Homecoming,” which is a spin-off from the 2018 “All American.”

Jenrette plays the President at Princeton University in the series and says that she learned the challenge and responsibility of what it means to not only be concerned with yourself but also how her character develops her relationships with the students and faculty.

“I always focus on telling the truth of the character and where they are in their current circumstances,” revealed the actress.

Jenrette couldn’t say enough about the writing of the series, her love for the show, and how it is the only series she and her husband still watch on live TV.

Season two of “All-American: Homecoming” returns Monday, Jan. 23, right here on KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 27, 2022.