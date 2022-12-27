Film critic Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz is back at it as he counts down his top movies of 2022.

Dancing its way into the fifth spot on Mantz’s 2022 movie list is “Elvis,” featuring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Throughout the film, we are taken on a journey of the toxic relationship between The King and his manager and we see the rise and fall of a legend.

“Austin Butler gives a king-size and Oscar-worthy performance,” said Mantz.

“Elvis” is available to stream on HBO Max now.

