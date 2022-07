Ed Weeks talked about his “Weeks Eats” and how he started this series on his social media. He also shared details about his new series “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” and what it was like to see the finished project after voicing the character Colin in the series..

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” is streaming now on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 29, 2022.