DALLAS (KDAF) — Disney has released the first teaser trailer to its upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The long-awaited sneak peek into the highly anticipated show comes just hours after the show unveiled a first look at Ewan McGreggor as the titular character Obi-Wan Kenobi after not having played the character since the release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which was released in 2005.

You can watch the trailer on Star War’s official YouTube channel.