DALLAS (KDAF) — He’s back and getting dirtier than ever!

The return of Dirty Jobs allows Mike Rowe to come back for another chance to take on jobs he didn’t get to do before. The series is more than just tough jobs, it’s about shining a spotlight on those who make an impact in our lives without many of us even knowing it.

In the season premiere, Mike joins the hard workers responsible for building America’s infrastructure. Every day, millions of people drive over bridges and along our vast highway system. But what exactly does it take to build these complex and vital structures?

Whether it’s a water tower cleaner, escalator maintainer, combat surgeon or epoxy installer, each episode showcases the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs. Mike will also lend a hand to those on the frontlines protecting the nation from invasions, even if it involves glowing scorpions or destructive iguanas.

Mike Rowe is best known as the executive producer and host of the hit shows Dirty Jobs, Somebody’s Got to Do It, and Returning the Favor. He also hosts the hit podcast The Way I Heard It, a collection of stories “for the curious mind with a short attention span” followed by engaging conversation.

As CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Mike has led the effort to close the widening skills gap and facilitated the granting of millions of dollars for work-ethic scholarships.

Mike joined our show to talk about what this return of Dirty Jobs will look like.