With the new release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it’s very fitting to find out that Aquaman himself, Jaodsn Momoa, owns a drinking water company.

The canned water is called Mananalu and is one of the most sustainable brands on the market. Momoa with the release of his new movie, has dropped a limited edition Aquaman x Mananalu.

The six-pack is selling for $29.99 online. Each purchase will help remove one plastic bottle from ocean-bound waste, according to the company. Also, Mananalu is giving away a trip to Los Angeles for a screening of the movie.

Find out more about Mananalu and the sweepstakes, here.