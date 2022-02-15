DALLAS (KDAF) — Players might be turning cynical against the New York Times as their Wordle win streaks wane as the difficulty has supposedly increased since the transfer to the Times.

The day of and after Valentine’s Day players took to social media to complain about the alleged uptick in difficulty that’s seen their win streaks fall by the wayside.

You can even smell the anger coming off the tweets from players who failed to get Wordle 241 on Tuesday and also failed to figure out cynic, Monday’s Wordle solution. Some are even claiming there are two solutions to Tuesday’s Wordle depending on what URL you play on, but no true answer has been given on these claims.

We played it and got the smelly one… if that helps. Others say that the second solution, having similar letters, could be defined as a public space used for assemblies and markets in ancient Greece. Regardless, we’re going to give hints on the solution that your nose can help guide you towards.

Hints below

Five letters, six tries and colored boxes — Tuesday’s Wordle is giving players yellow and grey boxes galore as failure runs through social media posts. If you haven’t played, you’re in luck, three vowels will be found in the introduction, body and conclusion of this word with a definite repeat in the mix. Think of freshly-baked bread, the distinctive, pervasive and usually pleasant or savory smell will fill your nose along with your word puzzle solution.