DALLAS (KDAF) — Despite only having a theatrical release, Spider-Man: Now Way Home has quickly smashed box office records.

What new shows are premiering in January?

The film had the second-biggest opening weekend in box office history, making about $260 million domestically, still not near as close to Avengers: Endgame’s $357 million opening weekend. It has also become the first movie since the COVID-19 pandemic to make more than $1 billion worldwide.

This begs the question, are we now “back to normal” with the theater experience? The short answer is no.

Dr. Andrew Draper, co-host of Off Script Film Review, joined the Morning After to talk about the state of the theater business.

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.