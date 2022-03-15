DALLAS (KDAF) — A24’s newest horror film X has Texas all over it.

The obvious Texas tie-in is the film’s setting. The film’s plot revolves around a group of filmmakers shooting a film in a secluded Texas farmhouse. The farmhouse is owned by an older couple who takes special notice to the film crew and at night that attention turns violent. Classic horror movie plot.

X also made its premiere in Texas just a few days ago (March 13 to be exact) in Austin at the famous SXSW film and music festival.

So, naturally, you would think the film was also shot in Texas too, right? Apparently not, this horror film was shot in New Zealand. Production began on Feb. 16, 2021, and lasted for about a month long in New Zealand’s North Island.

If you see the movie, reach out to us on Twitter and let us know if you could tell that the film wasn’t shot in Texas. This film is rated R, though, so make sure the kids stay at home.