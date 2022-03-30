DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you been keeping up with the new A&E series Deep Fried Dynasty? Usually, you’d be glued to the TV Tuesday night reminiscing on all the glorious deep fried foods the State Fair of Texas has to offer.

However, your Tuesday night and weekend plans might have to change as the show will be premiering new episodes at a different time. Deep Fried Dynasty’s new episodes will air on Saturdays at noon.

The two newest editions of the show (episodes 7 and 8) will air on A&E, Saturday, April 2. Be sure to tune in to check out all of the deep fried goodness or tune your DVR to be sure you don’t miss a second of this new delicious series.