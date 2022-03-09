DALLAS (KDAF) — A&E’s original series Deep Fried Dynasty debuted Tuesday night to show off some of the State Fair of Texas‘ famous food that is, of course, deep-fried.

A&E aired the first two episodes in its new fried-friendly show Tuesday night and you can almost smell the food through your TV if you watched them.

If you watched, you got to meet Smokey John’s BBQ, Chef Cassy’s Creations, Fernie’s Funnel Cake and Stiffler Concessions booth, they all help feed attendees at the State Fair of Texas.

Take some time to read the next few deep-fried creations from the series debut and then imagine the smell, taste and fried wonder of these foods.

Fried peanut butter and jelly

Fried s’mores

Double stuffed fried oreos

Fried rotisserie

Deep fried collard greens

Funnel cakes

Just in case you’re wondering, the State Fair of Texas dates are Sep. 30-Oct. 23 for 2022.