If you have a love for iconic stars such as Marylin Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant then Dave Karger has the show for you and that is “Summer Under the Star’s.” The show does not only star old time Hollywood actors and actresses but also some lesser know people and some people wo are still around today.

“Summer Under the Stars” picks one celebrity to showcase on Turner Classic Movies for a full 24 hrs and this has been going on for almost 20 years now. If you have an icon you love, look up to or what to know more about then August is the month for the love of cinema.

This year Dave was apart of the picking of the stars and for the first famous pick that will air on Aug. 1 will be the legendary Elvis. As the day goes on the first few films will be their older or first films and throughout the hours the more current their work gets. This wonderful marathon goes on every single day and all day for the month of August.

“Summer Under the Stars” kicks off Aug 1 on Turner Classic Movies.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 28, 2021.