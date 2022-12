Darren Le Gallo talked about writing the new movie “Sam & Kate.” Darren shared that it was the second script he ever wrote, and said his wife and fellow actress Amy Adams encouraged him to work on it and finish writing it. He also talked about making his directorial debut with this movie and described what it was like to work behind the camera.

“Sam & Kate” is available now on digital and on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 27, 2022.