Dan Bucatinsky is an Emmy winning actor and he is a multi Emmy nominated Co-Executive Producer, along with Lisa Kudrow on the hit docu-series “Who Do You Think You Are?”

“Who Do you Think You Are?” came to fruition more then a decade ago when Lisa and Dan had watched the UK version of the show. They knew it was a hit and it had to make it’s way to the U.S..

The duo partnered up with Alex Graham who created the UK version and they have been the producers of the US version of the show for 10 years now and are almost 80 episodes in.

The show is about real families and provides real historical documents of well known celebrities and what their ancestral past looked like. This season has some great guest and they are about to go on the journey of a lifetime.

The all new season of “Who Do You Think You are” kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday July 10 on NBC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 6, 2022.