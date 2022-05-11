DALLAS (KDAF) — Love him or hate him, Adam Sandler is starring in another movie.

This will be the second starring role Sandler has taken since his critically-acclaimed A24 debut Uncut Gems (just pretend you read that in Julia Fox’s voice).

This time around Sandler is starring in a sports film for Netflix called Hustle. The film is about a washed-up basketball scout who discovers a phenomenal streetball player while in Spain and sees the prospect as his opportunity to get back into the NBA.

If you follow the Dallas Mavericks, you may have spotted one of their players in the trailer for Hustle, Boban Marjanović. The Serbian center for Dallas Mavericks is seen whilst Sandler is scouting for basketball players.

In the trailer, Sandler’s character who is listed as Stanley Sugarman asks Boban if he is 22-years-old, iterating that players older than 22 cannot be drafted. Boban says he is 22, to which Sandler then asks who a younger player standing next to Boban is. Boban says that the player is his son, who is 10-years-old despite looking older.

