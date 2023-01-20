Granger Smith’s first role is that of a country singer with multiple hits like “Backroad Song” and “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Now the singer has taken on a fitting role for himself in the film “Moonrise,” where he plays a country singer who has just lost his wife. Although he has never acted before, he loved the story and was up for the challenge to portray his character.

To coincide with the film, he was asked to write a song for a scene in the movie for his character and ended up writing an album, which in turn is called “Moonrise.”

“It was such a cool experience writing under those kinds of parameters,” explained the singer.

“Moonrise” is streaming now exclusively on Pure Flix and his album “Moonrise” is also out now, wherever you get your music.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2023.