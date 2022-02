Caroline Aaron talked about filming Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and some fun scenes they got to shoot. She also talked about the show getting renewed for a fifth and final season and said it is a bittersweet feeling.

Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is on Prime Video. New episodes drop on Fridays.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 21, 2022.