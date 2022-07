Captain Sandy talked about the new season of “Below deck Mediterranean” that takes place in Malta and how incredible it was to film the season there. She also talked about the book she wrote that shares some of the lessons she has learned while onboard, called “Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a woman at the Helm.”

New episodes of “Below Deck Mediterranean” air at 8 p.m. on Monday nights on Bravo.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 29, 2022.