DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 Razzies nominations are in and it looks like Bruce Willis will be getting his own special category this year.

Apparently, those in the nominating committee thought Bruce Willis had so many bad performances in 2021 that they are going to choose which one was his worst in a special category entitled, Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

“Here’s a look at what we saw … the excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2-hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach,” Razzies officials said on their website.

Here are the following performances he was nominated for:

Bruce Willis – American Siege

Bruce Willis – Apex

Bruce Willis – Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis – Deadlock

Bruce Willis – Fortress

Bruce Willis – Midnight in Switchgrass

Bruce Willis – Out of Death

Bruce Willis – Survive the Game

For the full list of nominations, click here.