We all know Brian Baumgartner A.K.A ‘Kevin’ from the hit series “The Office” and his infamous chili scene, well he is bringing it back and in a big way.

The scene has garnered so much attention from tweets to GIFS and Baumgartner said that is the scene he sees going around the most from the show. Even though nobody ever got to try Kevin’s chili he was still celebrated for his efforts.

“It’s crazy people’s love for that moment,” said the actor.

Now ten years later the actor has made that scene a reality. Baumgartner came out with his very own cookbook and what better content than chili?

The actor turned chef spent a lot of time cooking through the pandemic and he even got invited to the “World Championship Chili Cookoff” down in South Carolina for chefs all over the world to compete for the title.

“I fell in love with the community,” said the cook. “I feel like it’s a communal thing. No one makes a pot of chili for themselves.”

The book contains 177 recipes for delicious chili bowls and they are perfect to share among family and friends.

Baumgartner took a note from Kevin’s book and found that the trick to a good batch of chili is to undercook the onions.

“I continue to explore adding different things, doing it slightly different and I don’t know, I’ve had a lot of fun with it,” he explained.

You can listen to “Off the Beat with Brian Baumgartner” wherever you get your podcasts and you can get his “Seriously Good Chili Cookbook” wherever books are sold starting Sept.13. If you pre-order his book today you can get it signed by the legend himself, just go to strandbooks.com/preorders.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2022.