Blake Horstmann is no stranger to reality TV, he has been a apart of “The Bachelor” franchise looking for love and now he is starring in an all new series, “All Star Shore.” This series is not only new but it is a successor to the infamous “Jersey Shore.”

So this time around Horstmann isn’t looking for love, he is looking to compete and cash in the $150,000.00 prize waiting at the end of the game. “All Star Shore” has gathered some of TV’s top reality stars from all over the world and are having them compete for the high staked prize. This is not your normal competition show, it’s the “first ever party competition show” said Blake, so of course there is going to be some drama and a lot of partying a long the way.

Even though Blake did not come on this show looking for love, he has certainly found it in Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” Giannina Gibelli. The two stars met on the show where you get to see their love story blossom and watch their meet cute unfold.

For competition by day and raging parties by night, you can watch “All Star Shore” on Paramount+ now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 12, 2022.