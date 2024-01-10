DALLAS (KDAF) — Lights, camera, action!

Mattel has announced a new line of “Women in Film” Barbie dolls for the 2024 Career of the Year, a nod to the record-breaking Barbie film released in 2023.

The lineup includes a set of four dolls — a director, cinematographer, studio executive, and movie star — each complete with outfits and accessories that fit their line of work.

Credit: Mattel

“Barbie doll celebrates more than 250 professions with a blockbuster Careers set featuring four movie-making roles together. Highlighting positions in which women are underrepresented…each doll showcases a unique career in movie-making with a professional outfit and accessories related to her job,” the website said.

This new collection comes after the record-breaking year for the Barbie blockbuster, written and directed by Greta Gerwig. The film opened in July 2023 and grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing film by a solo female director. It was also the fastest Warner Bros. film to reach $1 billion, beating Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The “Women in Film” collection retails for $49.99.