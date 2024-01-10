The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — This is the way — everyone’s favorite bounty hunter and little green Jedi are coming to the big screen in The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is set to go into production later this year.

LucasFilm and Disney announced the film in a press release on Jan. 9. The movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, who created the Disney+ series. It will be produced by Favreau, the president of LucasFilm Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in the statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

There are several other Star Wars films in the works, including the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in a sequel to Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.