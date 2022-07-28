Audrina Patridge came into our lives almost 20 years ago when she starred on MTV’s iconic hit series “The Hills.” Since becoming a reality TV star Audrina’s life has changed dramatically. She is now a mother, she has been married and divorced and now she is the author of her memoir “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.”

Patridged touched on how writing the book was not all fun and games, she had to touch on things that she did not necessarily want to release and some moments were tough but they were profound moments in the reality star’s life at that time and she wanted to be open with her followers.

Her book is everything fan’s have been dying to know from her time on “The Hills,” her life and relationships. Audrina hopes to inspire and help other women and people based off of her life experiences so they can make the right choices for their life, while reading about the consequences and choices she had made in hers and really learn from it.

Although the actress turned author is very family oriented right now, she does not stray away from her fun and wild times of her past

“Choices: To the Hills and Back” is released online and in stores now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 28, 2021.