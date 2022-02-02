ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Multi-Grammy-nominated artist and Arlington native Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.

The City of Arlington gave Guyton a shoutout on Twitter, saying “#ArlingtonTX‘s own! Congrats to @MickeyGuyton!! #SuperBowl#AmericanDreamCity.”

Guyton was born in Arlington and grew up in and around North Texas, and began developing an interest in music at about the age of 5-years-old. She performed in church choirs, including at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Arlington.

She currently has around 1.2 million monthly subscribers on Spotify, with songs like “Lay It On Me”, “All American” and “Drunk & I Miss You”.