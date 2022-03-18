DALLAS (KDAF) — Country artist Ariel Hutchins is celebrating her third straight number one song in Texas with, The Cowboy He Will Be. Her song has reached the top spot on Texas country radio and it all started out as a tribute to her son.

“I’ve had so many moms tell me this song meant the world to them. I’ve been sent videos of sweet little kiddos singing or rodeoing with this song. This feeling is unexplainable,” said Hutchins. “Having a No. 1 song is priceless. But going into music, it was never about the No. 1s. For me it was about putting music out there that fans can relate to.”

The Texas singer/songwriter co-wrote the song with Greg Young and is about her son’s passion for ranch work and rodeos. You can check out her fourth single, Tequila for Two, with Mark Powell wherever you get your music.

You can find out when Hutchins is playing near you at arielhutchinsmusic.com.